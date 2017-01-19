First Name *



Last Name *



Email Address *



Phone Number



I live in Marion County *

Yes No

Project Indy Enrollment Info

The following information is used to help Project Indy and the US Department of Labor better serve Marion County residents. This information is not shared with employers.

Gender *

Female

Male

Other



US Citizen

Yes No

Can you legally work in the United States?





Yes No

Your Race

We need this information to report to the US Department of Labor. We do not share this information with employers. African American/Black

American Indian/Alaskan Native

Asian

Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander

White

Hispanic/Latino

I do not wish to answer

Other



Ethnicity

Hispanic

Other



Education



I am attending *

High School

Trade School

College

None of the Above



Which college or trade school do you attend? *



High School *

Select the high school you currently attend or the last school you attended. Select other if your high school is not listed. Arlington Community High School

Arsenal Technical High School

Ben Davis High School

Bishop Chatard High School

Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts & Humanities

Cardinal Ritter High School

Crispus Attucks Medical Magnet High School

Decatur Central High School

Emmerich Manual High School

Franklin Central High School

George Washington Community High School

John Marshall Community High School

Lawrence Central High School

Lawrence North High School

North Central High School

Northwest High School

Perry Meridian High School

Roncalli High School

Scecina Memorial High School

Speedway High School

Southport High School

Thomas Carr Howe Community High School

Warren Central High School

Other



Are you currently attending high school? *

Yes No

Have you graduated high school or earned a HSE or GED? *

Yes No

Last grade completed *



Do you participate in Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG)?

Yes No

Career Interests

Please select your top career interests.

First Choice *

Ooops! You must make a selection Agriculture and National Resources Architecture and Construction Arts, Audio-Visual Technology and Administration Business Management and Administration Education and Training Finance Government and Public Administration Health Science Hospitality and Tourism Human Services Information Technology Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security Manufacturing Marketing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics

Second Choice *

Ooops! You must make a selection Agriculture and National Resources Architecture and Construction Arts, Audio-Visual Technology and Administration Business Management and Administration Education and Training Finance Government and Public Administration Health Science Hospitality and Tourism Human Services Information Technology Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security Manufacturing Marketing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics

Third Choice *

Ooops! You must make a selection Agriculture and National Resources Architecture and Construction Arts, Audio-Visual Technology and Administration Business Management and Administration Education and Training Finance Government and Public Administration Health Science Hospitality and Tourism Human Services Information Technology Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security Manufacturing Marketing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics

Fourth Choice *

Ooops! You must make a selection Agriculture and National Resources Architecture and Construction Arts, Audio-Visual Technology and Administration Business Management and Administration Education and Training Finance Government and Public Administration Health Science Hospitality and Tourism Human Services Information Technology Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security Manufacturing Marketing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics

Fifth Choice *

Ooops! You must make a selection Agriculture and National Resources Architecture and Construction Arts, Audio-Visual Technology and Administration Business Management and Administration Education and Training Finance Government and Public Administration Health Science Hospitality and Tourism Human Services Information Technology Law, Public Safety, Corrections and Security Manufacturing Marketing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics