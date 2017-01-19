Project Indy Youth Summer Employment Program
Get access to great summer jobs from Indianapolis Employers. 

For residents of Marion County, Indiana ages 16-24.
Signing up takes just a few minutes.
start
 
First Name *

 
Last Name *

 
Date of Birth *

Your birthdate is required to ensure eligibility for this program.
 
Phone Number

 
I live in Marion County *

     
 
Project Indy Enrollment Info

The following information is used to help Project Indy and the US Department of Labor better serve Marion County residents. This information is not shared with employers.
 
Gender *


 
US Citizen

     
 
Can you legally work in the United States?

     
 
Your Race

We need this information to report to the US Department of Labor. We do not share this information with employers.

 
Ethnicity


 
Education

 
I am attending *


 
Which college or trade school do you attend? *

 
High School *

Select the high school you currently attend or the last school you attended. Select other if your high school is not listed.

 
Are you currently attending high school? *

     
 
Have you graduated high school or earned a HSE or GED? *

     
 
Last grade completed *

 
Do you participate in Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG)?

     
 
Career Interests

Please select your top career interests.
 
First Choice *

 
Second Choice *

 
Third Choice *

 
Fourth Choice *

 
Fifth Choice *

 
Get more information on Project Indy Training and Education Programs? *When you select "Yes" EmployIndy will be in contact with you directly.

     
Thank you.
Now for the fun part:
Log in to WorkHere and see where summer jobs are.

Project Indy has a special collection of employers and jobs on WorkHere.

Follow the and apply to jobs you are interested in.
Get Started Now